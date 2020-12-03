      Weather Alert

Listen to Robert Smith's remix of Deftones' “Teenager”

Dec 3, 2020 @ 10:00am

Reprise RecordsDeftones has released the Robert Smith remix for “Teenager.”

The Cure frontman put his spin on the track for Black Stallion, an upcoming remixed edition of Deftones’ beloved 2000 album, White Pony.

Smith’s “Teenager” remix keeps the fuzzy, home video-quality of the original while adding an extra layer of ethereal atmosphere. You can download it now via digital outlets.

Black Stallion will be released December 11 as part of a 20th anniversary White Pony reissue. It also includes remixes by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda and Phantogram.

Meanwhile, Deftones just released their latest original album, Ohms, this past September.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

