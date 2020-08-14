Listen to new Yungblud single “Lemonade,” featuring Denzel Curry
Interscope RecordsYungblud has dropped a new single called “Lemonade,” featuring Denzel Curry.
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, is included on the soundtrack for the upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game.
“‘Lemonade’ is about the immense pressure society and circumstance is placing on my brain right now,” Yungblud explains.
“It’s about wanting to explode,” he continues. “It’s about the injustice my generation is fighting against every day. We know where we stand, we know what we want, and we are going to get it.”
“Lemonade” follows Yungblud’s recent singles “Weird!” and “Strawberry Lipstick.” His sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability, is due out later this year.
As for Curry, you can also hear him on the Glass Animals song “Tokyo Drifting,” which is included on the band’s new album, Dreamland.
By Josh Johnson
