Listen to new Unlikely Candidates song, “Invincible”
Credit: Errick EasterdayThe Unlikely Candidates have premiered a new song, “Invincible.”
The fresh track follows the chart-topping single “Novocaine,” which hit number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in March.
You can download “Invincible” now via digital outlets.
Like pretty much every other musical act, The Unlikely Candidates had to postpone their tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of seeing them in person, you can watch the band’s weekly livestreams, airing on live on Facebook and Instagram every Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
