Listen to new songs from Mastodon, Cold War Kids & Lamb of God featured on ‘Bill & Ted 3’ soundtrack
10K Projects New songs by Mastodon, Cold War Kids and Lamb of God are featured on the just-released soundtrack for the third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music.
Mastodon’s track is called “Rufus Lives,” which is a reference to the late George Carlin‘s character from the first two Bill & Ted films. Cold War Kids’ song is titled “Story of Our Lives,” and Lamb of God’s contribution is called “The Death of Us.” You can download them all now via digital outlets.
The soundtrack also features the previously released, solo-heavy Weezer song “Beginning of the End.”
Bill & Ted Face the Music, starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their respective title roles, is out in theaters and on-demand today.
By Josh Johnson
