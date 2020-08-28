Listen to new song from The Neighbourhood, “Pretty Boy”
Adam Alessi/Columbia RecordsThe Neighbourhood has premiered a new song called “Pretty Boy.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, will appear on the “Sweater Weather” band’s upcoming album, Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. The effort is a concept record of sorts, with The Neighbourhood adopting the identity of a fictional, silver-painted group called Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones.
“Pretty Boy” follows the previously released Chip Chrome songs “Middle of Somewhere,” “Cherry Flavoured” and “Devil’s Advocate.” The whole album will arrive September 25.
By Josh Johnson
