Listen to new posthumous Pop Smoke track “Make It Rain”

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesPop Smoke’s estate has shared a posthumous track, “Make it Rain,” featuring fellow Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel.
This is the first new music from the Brooklyn rapper following his death in February. The hip-hop community is still in mourning for Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles on February 19.
The track will be featured on Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP, which was recently delayed to July 3. The album was postponed out of respect for the nationwide protests over police brutality, according to music executive Steven Victor, who represented Pop via Victor Victor management.
The rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was the head of Brooklyn’s burgeoning drill music scene and was one of New York’s rising artists, praised by 50 Cent and more.
Pop Smoke’s final project was his February mixtape Meet the Woo 2, which features the Quavo-assisted “Shake the Room.” That release followed “Welcome to the Party,” and “Dior,” which were featured on his Meet the Woo mixtape.
Brooklyn drill rapper Rowdy Rebel is currently incarcerated, so he recorded his verse via phone, which is revealed during the song’s interlude. According to Uproxx, Rowdy Rebel is serving time with rapper Bobby Shmurda for several charges and is expected to be released this year.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.