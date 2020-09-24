Listen to new Pixies song, “Hear Me Out”
Credit: Travis Shinn Pixies have dropped a new song called “Hear Me Out.”
The track is available now for digital download, and will also be out on a 12-inch vinyl single alongside a cover of the T. Rex song “Mambo Sun.”
“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be OK regardless,” says bassist Paz Lenchantin, who sings lead on the song. “[Frontman] Black [Francis] started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”
“Hear Me Out” follows the latest Pixies album, 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.