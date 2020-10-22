      Weather Alert

Listen to new Mr. Bungle song, “Sudden Death”

Oct 22, 2020 @ 1:10pm

Ipecac RecordingsMr. Bungle has shared a new song called “Sudden Death,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

The seven-and-a-half-minute thrash epic is available now via digital outlets.

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo due out October 30, is a rerecorded version of Mr. Bungle’s 1986 demo of the same name. It features original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, plus Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Mr. Bungle will celebrate the album’s arrival with a special virtual concert, streaming October 31 starting at 3 p.m. ET.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands