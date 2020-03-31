      Weather Alert

Listen to new Kings of Leon song, “Going Nowhere”

Mar 31, 2020 @ 5:05pm

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesKings of Leon are back.

The “Use Somebody” rockers have dropped a new single, “Going Nowhere.” The track is accompanied by a sparse, black-and-white video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

In a statement accompanying the fresh tune, KoL says, “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can.”

“Going to Nowhere” follows Kings of Leon’s 2016 album Walls, which includes the singles “Waste a Moment” and “Reverend.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing