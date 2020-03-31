Listen to new Kings of Leon song, “Going Nowhere”
Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesKings of Leon are back.
The “Use Somebody” rockers have dropped a new single, “Going Nowhere.” The track is accompanied by a sparse, black-and-white video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.
In a statement accompanying the fresh tune, KoL says, “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can.”
“Going to Nowhere” follows Kings of Leon’s 2016 album Walls, which includes the singles “Waste a Moment” and “Reverend.”
