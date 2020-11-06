      Weather Alert

Listen to new Killer Be Killed song, “Inner Calm from Outer Storms”

Nov 6, 2020 @ 12:00pm

Nuclear Blast RecordsKiller Be Killed has released a new song called “Inner Calm from Outer Storms.”

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, will appear on the group’s upcoming sophomore album, Reluctant Hero. It’s the third cut to be released from Reluctant Hero, following “Deconstructing Self-Destruction” and “Dream Gone Bad.”

Killer Be Killed features Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders, Soulfly‘s Max Cavalera, Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Converge drummer Ben Koller. The group released their self-titled debut album in 2014.

Reluctant Hero is due out November 20.

By Josh Johnson
