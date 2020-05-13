Listen to new KennyHoopla song, “plastic door//”
Mogul Vision Music/Arista RecordsBuzzy artist KennyHoopla has premiered a new song, called “plastic door//”.
The fresh track follows in the genre-hopping footsteps of Kenny’s breakout single “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?//”, which currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart. You can download it now via digital outlets.
Both songs will also be featured on the upcoming debut KennyHoopla EP, also titled how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway. The six-track collection is due out this Friday.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.