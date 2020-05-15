Listen to new Judah & the Lion single, “Beautiful Anyway”
ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquJudah & the Lion has released a new single called “Beautiful Anyway.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, was recorded earlier this year in Nashville, just before the Tennessee capital was hit by devastating tornadoes.
“‘Beautiful Anyway’ is about the struggle to believe in ourselves and know that we’re enough even when we don’t feel like it,” says Judah’s Nate Zuercher. “2018-19 was a tremendously dark and cloudy year for myself and a few others in our lives and this song was written from the perspective of trying to shout love and truth over us.”
He adds, “No matter how hard it gets or how alone we may feel, it is so important to trust that our people really do see us and know the goodness we bring to this world.”
“Beautiful Anyway” follows Judah’s 2019 album Pep Talks, featuring the singles “Why Did You Run?” and “Over My Head.”
