Listen to new grandson song, “We Did It!!!”
Fueled by RamenGrandson has premiered a new song called “We Did It!!!”, a cut off his upcoming debut album, Death of an Optimist.
The track, which is available now via digital outlets, is accompanied by a politically charged video filled with protest footage and shots of growing COVID-19 statistics. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.
“It’s like being jumped by all your negative thoughts, ganging up on you at once, on your way home from the grocery store,” grandson says of the tune.
Death of an Optimist, which also includes the previously released songs “Identity,” “Dirty” and “Riptide,” is due out December 4.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
