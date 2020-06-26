Listen to new grandson single, “Identity”
Fueled By Ramen Grandson has premiered a new single called “Identity.”
The solo track follows the musician’s collaborative XXwhy project, which produced songs with K.Flay and Dreamers, among others.
“This is the first chapter in the story of how I became grandson,” the “Blood//Water” rocker says of “Identity.” “The personification of the demons I’ve struggled with in my own head as I found my voice, and the very real fear every idealist has that all their effort will be for nothing.”
You can download “Identity” now via digital outlets.
Meanwhile, grandson has been working on finishing his debut full-length album, which is due out later this year.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)