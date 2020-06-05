Listen to new From Ashes to New song, “What I Get”
Better Noise MusicFrom Ashes to New has premiered a new single called “What I Get.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, will appear on the upcoming Ashes album Panic, which also includes the previously released title track. It’s due out August 28.
Panic follows From Ashes to New’s 2018 sophomore effort The Future, which spawned the singles “Crazy” and “Broken.”
You can also hear From Ashes to New on the song “Yuve Yuve Yu” by Mongolian rockers The Hu.
By Josh Johnson
