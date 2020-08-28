Listen to new Escape the Fate song, “Walk On”
Better Noise MusicEscape the Fate has dropped a new single called “Walk On.”
The track, which is available now via digital outlets, was recorded for the upcoming movie Sno Babies, a film about two best friends battling a heroin addiction. You can watch the “Walk On” video, which includes footage from Sno Babies, streaming now on YouTube.
Sno Babies will be released September 29. It also includes the re-recorded version of Sixx:A.M.‘s “Maybe It’s Time,” featuring guest spots from Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody, Bad Wolves‘ Tommy Vext and AWOLNATION, as well as country star Brantley Gilbert.
Escape the Fate’s most recent album is 2018’s I Am Human.
By Josh Johnson
