      Weather Alert

Listen to new Escape the Fate song, “Walk On”

Aug 28, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Better Noise MusicEscape the Fate has dropped a new single called “Walk On.”

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, was recorded for the upcoming movie Sno Babies, a film about two best friends battling a heroin addiction. You can watch the “Walk On” video, which includes footage from Sno Babies, streaming now on YouTube.

Sno Babies will be released September 29. It also includes the re-recorded version of Sixx:A.M.‘s “Maybe It’s Time,” featuring guest spots from Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ RosesSlash, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody, Bad WolvesTommy Vext and AWOLNATION, as well as country star Brantley Gilbert.

Escape the Fate’s most recent album is 2018’s I Am Human.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again