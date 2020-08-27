Listen to new DED song, “Parasite”
Suretone RecordsDED has released a new single called “Parasite.”
The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, follows the previously released songs “A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)” and “Eyes Sewn Shut,” which dropped in March.
“This is a straight up DED track,” says frontman Joe Cotela. “I think this will be a live fan favorite in the future once concerts start happening again. It’s also one of the heavier tracks from the new batch of songs that we’re working on.”
That new batch of songs will make up DED’s upcoming sophomore album. The group released their debut full-length, Mis•an•thrope, which features their breakout single “Anti-Everything,” in 2017.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.