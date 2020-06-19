      Weather Alert

Listen to new AWOLNATION song, “Jet Pack (Capala)”

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Mat Hayward/Getty ImagesAWOLNATION has premiered a new song, “Jet Pack (Capala).”

The track is available exclusively through Bandcamp, which is donating its portions to the proceeds for all songs download on the platform Friday to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in honor of Juneteenth. In turn, AWOLNATION will be donating the artist share of the sales to Black Outside, which aims to “reconnect black youth to the outdoors.”

“I can’t think of a better reason to release this song than the weight of time we are in and our desire to support the people and organizations who are working to make a positive impact,” says frontman Aaron Bruno.

“Jet Pack (Capala)” follows AWOLNATION’s new album, Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, which was released in April. It includes the singles “The Best” and “Mayday!!! Fiesta Forever.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics