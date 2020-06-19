Listen to new AWOLNATION song, “Jet Pack (Capala)”
Mat Hayward/Getty ImagesAWOLNATION has premiered a new song, “Jet Pack (Capala).”
The track is available exclusively through Bandcamp, which is donating its portions to the proceeds for all songs download on the platform Friday to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in honor of Juneteenth. In turn, AWOLNATION will be donating the artist share of the sales to Black Outside, which aims to “reconnect black youth to the outdoors.”
“I can’t think of a better reason to release this song than the weight of time we are in and our desire to support the people and organizations who are working to make a positive impact,” says frontman Aaron Bruno.
“Jet Pack (Capala)” follows AWOLNATION’s new album, Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, which was released in April. It includes the singles “The Best” and “Mayday!!! Fiesta Forever.”
By Josh Johnson
