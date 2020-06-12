Listen to new Avatar song, “God of Sick Dreams”
eOneAvatar has unleashed a new song called “God of Sick Dreams,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Hunter Gatherer.
“God of Sick Dreams,” which you can download now via digital outlets, is the second cut to be released from Hunter Gatherer, following the single “Silence in the Age of the Apes.” The whole album will arrive on August 7.
Hunter Gatherer is the follow-up to 2018’s Avatar Country, which includes the single “The King Wants You.”
By Josh Johnson
