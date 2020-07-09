      Weather Alert

Listen to new Avatar song, “Colossus”

Jul 9, 2020 @ 5:30pm

eOneAvatar has premiered a new song called “Colossus.”

The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, will appear on the Swedish band’s upcoming album Hunter Gatherer, due out August 7. It follows the previously released songs “Silence in the Age of Apes” and “God of Sick Dreams.”

Hunter Gatherer is the follow-up to 2018’s Avatar Country, which spawned the single “The King Wants You.”

By Josh Johnson
