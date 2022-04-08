Listen to Miranda Lamberts net Track “Actin’ Up”

Miranda Lambert has released a new song called “Actin’ Up” off her upcoming album, Palomino. It’s the opening track on the project, which is due out on April 29th.
Miranda recently announced her first Las Vegas residency, called the Velvet Rodeo, taking place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino residency beginning this September. Tickets to the 24-date run are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com/MirandaVegas.
“Velvet Rodeo,” like Palomino itself, borrows its name from the chorus of “Actin’ Up,” which was co-written by Miranda together with her co-producers on the album, Luke Dick and Jon Randall.
Miranda and Little Big Town will hit the road on The Bandwagon Tour beginning on May 6th in Houston, TX.
