Listen to members of My Chemical Romance, Rival Sons, The Darkness & more unite for charity Ramones cover
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesBy JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News
My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley and The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins are among many artists who’ve teamed up to record a joint charity cover of the Ramones song “I Believe in Miracles.”
The collaborative performance is part of the #RockforHopeProject, which aims to raise money for medical equipment worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other artists who participated include Plain White T‘s frontman Tom Higgenson, Flogging Molly bassist Nathen Maxwell, Gogol Bordello members Eugene Hutz and Boris Pelekh, and folk-punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner.
You can listen to the cover streaming now on YouTube, and you can donate to the #RockforHopeProject cause via its GoFundMe page.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.