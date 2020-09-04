Listen to Mark Hoppus guest on new McFly song, “Growing Up”
Matthew Simmons/Getty ImagesBlink-182‘s Mark Hoppus guests on a new song from U.K. group McFly.
The track is called “Growing Up,” and definitely deals with themes familiar to any one who’s listened to a Blink song. You can download it now via digital download.
“Growing Up” will appear on McFly’s comeback album, Young Dumb Thrills, due out November 13.
Hoppus and Blink, meanwhile, just released a new song called “Quarantine” in August.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)