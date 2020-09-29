Listen to “Lifetime,” debut solo single from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft
Young Turks RecordingsThe xx’s Romy Madley Croft has released her debut single under her solo moniker, Romy.
The track is called “Lifetime,” and you can download it now via digital outlets.
“This song was written and recorded in lockdown,” Croft explains. “I’ve been thinking a lot about how short life is and how quickly things can change…my intention with this song is to celebrate life, togetherness, to appreciate the moment before it’s gone.”
Croft previously announced her intentions to release her first solo album back in April.
The xx released their latest album, I See You, in 2017.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.