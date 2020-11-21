Listen to KennyHoopla jam with Travis Barker on new song, “ESTELLA//”
Mogul Vision Music/Arista RecordsKennyHoopla has teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a new song called “ESTELLA//.”
The track is basically a two-minute slice of pure, unfiltered pop-punk bliss. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
“ESTELLA//” follows KennyHoopla’s how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway EP, which was released in February. The collection’s title track peaked in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
Barker, meanwhile, recently linked backed up with Machine Gun Kelly to work on more new music. The two collaborated on Kelly’s new album, Tickets to My Downfall.
By Josh Johnson
