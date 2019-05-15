Listen to Keith Urban’s new single “We Were”

Penned by Eric Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell, the new tune reminisces about lost teenage love with lyrics like “We were a couple of line steppers who just couldn’t wait to step over the line / Never thinkin’ we wouldn?t last, I was your first and you were mine.”

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but I saw it,” says Keith. “It made me feel something. I like the idea that life just happens. At some point, in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it.”

Listen to “We Were” below.