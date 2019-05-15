Listen to Keith Urban’s new single “We Were”
By Todd Boss
|
May 15, 2019 @ 4:50 PM

Penned by Eric Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell, the new tune reminisces about lost teenage love with lyrics like “We were a couple of line steppers who just couldn’t wait to step over the line / Never thinkin’ we wouldn?t last, I was your first and you were mine.”

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but I saw it,” says Keith. “It made me feel something. I like the idea that life just happens. At some point, in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it.”

Listen to “We Were” below.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Driver Fined For Excessive Fast Food Wrappers In Car Bride upset a guest left with food. Riverside Warns Residents To Watch For Zombie Raccoons Northern Lights Could Be Visible Tomorrow Morning Guess Pringles’ New Flavor And You Could Win $10,000 Kelly Ripa rips the Bachelor
Comments