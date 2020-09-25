Listen to Judah & the Lion’s cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun”
Cletus the Van/CarolineSummer may be officially over, but Judah & the Lion‘s still ready to “Soak Up the Sun.”
The “Take It All Back” rockers have released a cover of Sheryl Crow‘s breezy single, putting their signature banjo-driven sound over the 2002 hit.
“Honestly, [Crow’s] got the thing anyone wants as a writer,” Judah says. “Compelling melodies and lyrics that make you feel like you know her as a person. And a voice that makes you believe every word she’s saying. Was such a fun one to record.”
Along with the “Soak Up the Sun” cover, Judah also released an acoustic version of their single “Suit and Jacket.” Both tracks are available now for digital download.
Judah & the Lion released their latest single, “Beautiful Anyway,” in May. It currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.