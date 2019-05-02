Listen to Jake Owens new song “Homemade” By Todd Boss | May 2, 2019 @ 6:10 PM It’s the third single from his “Greetings From . . . Jake” album. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dierks Bentley’s dog George passes away. Kelly Clarkson undergoes emergency surgery. Dan + Shay were joined by Tori Kelly at the BMA’s Huge ‘GOD OF CHAOS’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth in 2029 Ellen DeGeneres Is Pushing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Get Engaged Burger King Is Poking Fun at McDonald’s Happy Meals with “Real Meals” Based on Other Moods