Listen to Islander cover R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It”
Johnny Louis/FilmMagicIslander has released a cover of the 1987 R.E.M. classic “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”
The recording is dedicated to the group’s aunt, Lolin, a New York City resident who died of COVID-19.
“The world is being hit hard by COVID-19,” Islander says. “Our hearts especially go out to the NYC community and everyone struggling right now. Our aunt/tia Lolin is one of the many that have passed away because of this terrible virus.”
In Lolin’s memory, Islander is donating all proceeds from the R.E.M. cover to the NYC Low-Income Artist + Freelancer Relief Fund.
“This effort to raise funds is dedicated to her huge heart and love for her neighbors,” the band says of their late aunt. “She was always thinking of others before herself.”
You can listen to Islander’s cover, and watch its accompanying hand-washing video, now on YouTube.
By the way, the original “End of the World” has seen an uptick in streams and downloads amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
