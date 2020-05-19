Listen to Incubus’ Brandon Boyd cover Beach House song
Jeff Hahne/Getty ImagesIncubus frontman Brandon Boyd has shared a cover of the song “Myth,” originally by dream pop duo Beach House.
The performance was recorded while in quarantine — or, as Boyd puts it, “while in captivity” — and is accompanied by a surreal, ’60s film-style video featuring a group of women who find a pterodactyl on a beach. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
The “Myth” cover follows Incubus’ new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), which was released in April.
Earlier Tuesday, Incubus announced that their summer tour with 311 and Badflower had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
