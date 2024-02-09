Listen to Gwen Stefani + Blake Shelton’s new duet, ‘Purple Irises’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released their new duet, “Purple Irises.”

The couple throws things back in their respective pre-choruses, with Stefani singing, “It’s not 1999 / But this face is still mine / The way you look at me / I swear my heart hits rewind.”

Shelton, later in the song, sings, “It’s not 2014/ But you still look good in those jeans/ Lookin’ in the mirror/Do you see what I see?”

They come together in the chorus, singing, “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you/ If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/ Don’t let ’em change your mind/ Wonder why you took a risk/ On a broken heart you cannot fix/ No, I never knew a love like this/ Now I’m picking purple irises.”

Of their heartfelt duet, Shelton says, “We love this song so much. It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her.”

“My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen’s been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it’s turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere,” he adds.

“Purple Irises” follows 2021’s “Happy Anywhere” and 2019’s “Nobody but You” — both of which became chart-topping singles.

Stefani is headlining the Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate on Sunday and will perform “Purple Irises” with Shelton during the show. You can watch the performance on @NFL on TikTok.

