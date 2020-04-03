Listen to Green Day’s surprise ‘Otis Big Guitar Mix’ EP
ABC/Rick RowellGreen Day has dropped a surprise new EP, Otis Big Guitar Mix.
The collection includes alternate mixes of three songs from the punk trio’s 2012 ¡Uno! and ¡Dos!: “Lazy Bones,” “Wild One” and “Oh Love.”
You can download the EP now via digital outlets.
Green Day just dropped their new album, Father of All…, in February. Meanwhile, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is releasing new covers every Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(“Lazy Bones” video contains uncensored profanity.)