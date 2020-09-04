Listen to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong cover “Whole Wide World” by Wreckless Eric
Reprise RecordsGreen Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has put his spin on the ’70s power pop song “Whole Wide World,” originally recorded by Wreckless Eric.
The track is seemingly not part of Armstrong’s quarantine No Fun Mondays covers series — instead, it was recorded exclusively for Amazon Music, where it’s available to stream now.
As for No Fun Mondays, the series has included Armstrong’s versions of songs including “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James & the Shondells, John Lennon‘s “Gimme Some Truth,” the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!,” and “Kids in America,” by Kim Wilde. However, the series has been on hiatus since July.
“Whole Wide World,” by the way, was previously covered by Cage the Elephant for their 2017 Unpeeled live album.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.