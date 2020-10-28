Listen to grandson & FEVER 333 cover Linkin Park to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Hybrid Theory'
Fueled by Ramen; 333 Wreckords Crew/Roadrunner RecordsGrandson and FEVER 333 have released covers of Linkin Park songs to celebrate the recent 20th anniversary of the band’s giant 2000 debut album, Hybrid Theory.
The “Blood//Water” rocker puts his spin on “One Step Closer,” while the “Walking in My Shoes” trio takes on “In the End.” Both covers are streaming now via Spotify‘s Spotify Singles series.
In a statement, both grandson and FEVER frontman Jason Aalon Butler share how much Linkin Park meant to them growing up.
“Chester [Bennington] is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does,” grandson says. “We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.”
“‘In the End’ was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together,” Butler adds. “I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind.”
Linkin Park marked Hybrid Theory‘s two-decade milestone with a massive album reissue, which was released earlier this month.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.