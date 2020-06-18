Listen to Filter’s first new single in four years, “Thoughts and Prayers”
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesFilter has premiered a new single for the first time in four years.
Though it took awhile, the track, titled “Thoughts and Prayers,” seems quite timely, with frontman Richard Patrick singing lyrics such as, “Thoughts and prayers/post and shares/I’m bleeding out of open wounds/another day that no one cares.”
You can download “Thoughts and Prayers” now via digital outlets.
“Thoughts and Prayers” is the first preview of an upcoming new Filter album, which, according to an Instagram post from Patrick, is called ‘Murica.
Filter’s most recent album is 2016’s Crazy Eyes. Patrick and fellow original member Brian Liesegang had planned to record an called reBus — conceived as a sequel to Filter’s 1995 debut album, Short Bus — but the project was canceled when the crowdfunding site PledgeMusic went bankrupt in 2019.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)