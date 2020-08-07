Listen to ex-Dream Theater band mates John Petrucci & Mike Portnoy reunite on former’s new solo single
Jordi Vidal/RedfernsDream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has released a new solo single called “Terminal Velocity,” featuring his former band mate, Mike Portnoy.
The track marks the first time Petrucci and Portnoy have played on the same track together since the drummer left Dream Theater back in 2010. The duo co-founded the prog metal outfit together in 1985, along with bassist John Myung.
“Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do,” says Petrucci.
“It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years and it really felt great!” the guitarist adds. “Mike’s spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn’t be happier with.”
“Terminal Velocity” is the title track off Petrucci’s upcoming solo album, which will be released digitally on August 28. It’ll be available on physical formats October 30.
By Josh Johnson
