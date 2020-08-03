      Weather Alert

Listen to Eric Churchs “Bad Mother Trucker,”

Aug 3, 2020 @ 4:18pm

Penned by Eric, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick and Jeremy Spillman and produced by Jay Joyce, “Bad Mother Trucker” follows the recent release of Eric’s new single, “Stick That in Your Country Song,” which is currently No. 34 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after five weeks.

“Bad Mother Trucker” finds Eric crooning about a female truck driver who “was hell on wheels.”

The new music follows Eric’s most recent project, 2018’s Desperate Man, his sixth studio album.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again