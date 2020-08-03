Listen to Eric Churchs “Bad Mother Trucker,”
Penned by Eric, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick and Jeremy Spillman and produced by Jay Joyce, “Bad Mother Trucker” follows the recent release of Eric’s new single, “Stick That in Your Country Song,” which is currently No. 34 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after five weeks.
“Bad Mother Trucker” finds Eric crooning about a female truck driver who “was hell on wheels.”
The new music follows Eric’s most recent project, 2018’s Desperate Man, his sixth studio album.