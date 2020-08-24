Listen to Eddie Vedder discuss mental health on Lily Cornell Silver’s Instagram series
Jim Bennett/RedfernsPearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder guests on the latest episode of Mind Wide Open, the mental health Instagram interview series hosted by Lily Cornell Silver, Chris Cornell‘s eldest daughter.
In the episode, Vedder and Silver discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and the current political landscape are affecting their mental health. Vedder also discusses the “dark” lyrics of her father and fellow grunge icons Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley.
“I am honored to be joined by a guiding light in my life, Eddie Vedder of [Pearl Jam],” Silver writes. “We discuss societal and political impacts on mental health, Eddie’s own experiences, and the importance of activism and empathy.”
You can listen to the whole episode streaming now via Silver’s Instagram page. Previous Mind Wide Open guests include Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.
By Josh Johnson
