Listen to demo of PJ Harvey’s “Down by the Water”
Island RecordsPJ Harvey has shared a demo recording of her single “Down by the Water.”
The track, which you can download via digital outlets, is included on an upcoming compilation of demos of songs from Harvey’s 1995 album, To Bring You My Love. It’ll be accompanied by a vinyl reissue of To Bring You My Love, due out September 11.
“Down by the Water” is Harvey’s biggest single in the U.S., peaking at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
The To Bring You My Love reissue and demo collection is part of Harvey’s newly launched retrospective campaign, which will include reissues of each one of the British artist’s albums.
By Josh Johnson
