Listen to Dee Snider & Halestorm's Lzzy Hale duet on “The Magic of Christmas Day”
BFD/The OrchardDee Snider and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale have shared their duet version of the original holiday song “The Magic of Christmas Day.”
The Twisted Sister singer originally wrote the song as a Christmas gift for his wife, but had no plans to release it. Through various music industry machinations, the song eventually found its way to the one and only Celine Dion, who recorded it for her 1998 album, These Are Special Times, which went on to be one of the best-selling holiday records of all time.
Over 20 years later, Snider has released his own rendition of “The Magic of Christmas Day,” with guest vocals from Hale. You can download the performance now via digital outlets.
“When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my a**!” Snider said in a statement. “I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of Halestorm!”
Added Hale, “If you’re ever in your life gonna go full on, all gas, no brakes ‘Christmas Cheer,’ you do it Dee Snider-style. I was so honored to get the call from Dee on his holiday classic ‘The Magic of Christmas Day.’”
By Josh Johnson
