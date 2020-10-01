Listen to “country version” of Jonathan Davis’ “What It Is”
Sumerian RecordsKorn frontman Jonathan Davis has released a “country version” of “What It Is,” a track off his solo debut album, Black Labyrinth.
The new recording replaces the heavy riffs and dramatic orchestration of the original with a twangy guitar befitting of the “Bakersfield sound,” the country music style created in Davis’ hometown of Bakersfield, California.
You can download “What It Is (Country Version)” now via digital outlets.
Davis has always been a fan of country music — in 2015, he revealed he was working on a “country music project” with “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” singers Big & Rich, though nothing was officially released.
Black Labyrinth was released in 2018. Korn’s most recent album is 2019’s The Nothing.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)