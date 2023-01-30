LISTEN TO COLE SWINDELLs NEW SINGLE

Cole Swindell has released his new single, called “Drinkaby,” across all digital platforms. It will be one of the three new songs included on his upcoming deluxe album, Stereotype Broken, due out on April 28th.

Cole said, “’Drinkaby,’ from the first time I heard it, I pictured it being a huge show opener. The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go. I’m not sure if there is such thing as a fun breakup song but that’s kind of what this is. Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”

“Drinkaby” was co-written by Jon Pardi, Jordan Schmidt, HARDY and Hunter Phelps. It follows on the heels of Cole’s three Platinum-certified, multi-week Number One singles from his latest album, Stereotype — “Never Say Never” featuring Lainey Wilson, “Single Saturday Night” and, most recently, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”