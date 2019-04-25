Listen to Chely Wright’s New Single! By Todd Boss | Apr 25, 2019 @ 6:03 PM (Photo by Joe Kohen/Invision/AP) The new EP is dropping on May 10th and it’s called “Revival”. She released a preview track called, “Say The Word”. It’s a duet with her producing partner, a guy named Jeremy Lister. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Riley Green Talladega in a Winnebago Luke Bryan’s wife shared an awesome video! Kiefer Southerlands new album “Reckless and Me” drops tomorrow! Carrie Underwood inviting you to perform with her on stage! Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour with New Dates in Wisconsin How Would You Like to Perform Onstage with Carrie Underwood?