Listen to charity cover of “Black Hole Sun” by Cherie Currie & Brie Darling
Blue Élan RecordsFormer Runaways vocalist Cherie Currie has released a cover of the Soundgarden classic “Black Hole Sun” alongside her musical partner Brie Darling, who was a member of the all-female 1970s group Fanny.
The performance was recorded as part of a series deemed We Are the Highway, featuring covers of songs from throughout the late Chris Cornell‘s discography in support of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation charity organization.
“His artistry shown in everything he touched,” Currie says of Cornell. “He loved people more than he loved himself. There will never be another Chris Cornell.”
You can download the “Black Hole Sun” cover now via digital outlets.
Currie, meanwhile, recently released a new album called Blvds of Splendor, which features guest spots from artists including The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.