Listen to Buddy and Lucky Daye’s seductive new single “Faces”

Jack Mckain; RCA RecordsLucky Daye seductively croons about a late-night rendezvous on Buddy‘s sexy new single “Faces.”
The track finds both artists shooting their shot with the ladies over the song’s bass-driven beat. “Hello, it’s yo fantasy/Know what you been waitin’ to see/Baby, be patient with me,” sings Daye on the second verse.
The video features enticing scenes that pair with the song’s rap-singing lyrics. The track was produced by D’Mile, who also produced Daye’s highly acclaimed, Grammy-nominated debut album, Painted.
As for Buddy, he’s had an impressive year, following the April release of his Janktape Vol. 1 joint mixtape with Kent Jamz, which featured the song “Bad Boys.” At the top of 2019, he released the deluxe version to his debut album Harlan & Alondra, named after cross-streets of his childhood home in Compton.
By Rachel George
