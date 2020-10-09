Listen to BRKN LOVE’s cover of Bishop Briggs’ “River”
Spinefarm Records“Shot Down” rockers BRKN LOVE have released a cover of the alternative hit “River” by Bishop Briggs.
The recording will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of BRKN LOVE’s self-titled debut album, due out November 19.
“I got caught up in the bluesy, soulful nature of the tune, especially Bishop’s soaring vocal,” frontman Justin Benlolo says. “Time passed and we never considered recording anything that wasn’t original — until now.”
“We really wanted to show people a different side of this band, and with everything that is happening in the world right now, we hope to spread a little joy,” he adds.
The deluxe BRKN LOVE album also features three other new recordings.
By Josh Johnson
