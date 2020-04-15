Listen to Brittany Howard’s cover of Funkadelic’s “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks”
C Brandon/RedfernsBrittany Howard is here to turn your quarantine funk into a funk dance party.
The Alabama Shakes frontwoman has released a cover of the 1971 Funkadelic tune, “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks.” The performance was recorded earlier this year in Los Angeles for the Spotify Singles series.
Along with the cover, Howard also performed a rendition of her song “Stay High,” a track off her solo debut album, Jaime.
Howard released Jaime last September. The album also includes the Grammy-nominated song “History Repeats.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.