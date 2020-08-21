Listen to Bishop Briggs cover “We Will Rock You”
Island RecordsBishop Briggs has released a cover of the Queen classic “We Will Rock You.”
The “River” singer recorded the track for the cosmetic brand Make Up For Ever’s Rouge Artist campaign, which showcases “11 girls and boys, artists and performers, who represent the brand’s core values of inclusivity, empowerment, boldness, creativity, self-expression and generosity.”
“Freedom, to me, means having an open dialogue about what’s going on in the world,” Bishop says. “Makeup stands for making a statement and not hiding, and that’s been something that I have been gravitating towards this year. Being unapologetically myself. Lipstick allows you to be you without any apology, and without holding back.”
You can download the “We Will Rock You” cover now via digital outlets.
Bishop Briggs released her most recent album, Champion, last November.
By Josh Johnson
