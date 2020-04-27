Listen to Billie Joe Armstrong’s latest “No Fun Mondays” cover
ABC/Image Group LABillie Joe Armstrong has released another recording in his ongoing “No Fun Mondays” covers series.
For his latest installment, the Green Day frontman puts a spin on “War Stories,” a song originally by ’70s power pop band The Starjets. You can listen to the performance now streaming on YouTube.
Each Monday, Armstrong has been releasing a new cover, which he plans to continue doing “until we’re let back out into the world.”
Previous covers include “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James & the Shondells, “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” by Johnny Thunders, “Manic Monday” by The Bangles with Susanna Hoffs, “Corpus Christi” by The Avengers, and the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.