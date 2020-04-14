Listen to Badflower cover Gerry Rafferty while in quarantine
Credit: Tyler ShieldsBadflower took a little trip down “Baker Street” while in quarantine.
The “Ghost” rockers have shared a cover of the 1978 Gerry Rafferty song “Right Down the Line.” Despite the band’s hard rock roots, the performance stays pretty true to the ’70s AM Gold nature of the original hit.
“We did this for absolutely no reason,” Badflower says. “Enjoy.”
You can watch the cover streaming now on YouTube.
Meanwhile, Badflower has been working on a new album, the sophomore follow-up to the group’s 2019 debut, OK, I’m Sick.
